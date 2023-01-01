500 Fijian dollars to Indian rupees

Convert FJD to INR at the real exchange rate

500 fjd
18,580.85 inr

1.00000 FJD = 37.16170 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090490.86471.493411.662450.9640518.7455
1 GBP1.1494311.25335104.4441.716591.910891.108121.5468
1 USD0.91710.797862183.33151.36961.524620.8841517.1914
1 INR0.01100540.009574550.012000310.01643560.01829590.010610.206301

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 FJD37.16170 INR
5 FJD185.80850 INR
10 FJD371.61700 INR
20 FJD743.23400 INR
50 FJD1858.08500 INR
100 FJD3716.17000 INR
250 FJD9290.42500 INR
500 FJD18580.85000 INR
1000 FJD37161.70000 INR
2000 FJD74323.40000 INR
5000 FJD185808.50000 INR
10000 FJD371617.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 INR0.02691 FJD
5 INR0.13455 FJD
10 INR0.26909 FJD
20 INR0.53819 FJD
50 INR1.34547 FJD
100 INR2.69094 FJD
250 INR6.72735 FJD
500 INR13.45470 FJD
1000 INR26.90940 FJD
2000 INR53.81880 FJD
5000 INR134.54700 FJD
10000 INR269.09400 FJD