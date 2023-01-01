500 Ethiopian birrs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert ETB to TZS at the real exchange rate

500 etb
22301.85 tzs

1.00000 ETB = 44.60370 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Track the exchange rate
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ETB44.60370 TZS
5 ETB223.01850 TZS
10 ETB446.03700 TZS
20 ETB892.07400 TZS
50 ETB2230.18500 TZS
100 ETB4460.37000 TZS
250 ETB11150.92500 TZS
500 ETB22301.85000 TZS
1000 ETB44603.70000 TZS
2000 ETB89207.40000 TZS
5000 ETB223018.50000 TZS
10000 ETB446037.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 TZS0.02242 ETB
5 TZS0.11210 ETB
10 TZS0.22420 ETB
20 TZS0.44839 ETB
50 TZS1.12098 ETB
100 TZS2.24196 ETB
250 TZS5.60490 ETB
500 TZS11.20980 ETB
1000 TZS22.41960 ETB
2000 TZS44.83920 ETB
5000 TZS112.09800 ETB
10000 TZS224.19600 ETB