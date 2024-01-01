500 Ethiopian birrs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert ETB to TZS at the real exchange rate

500 etb
22,726.15 tzs

Br1.000 ETB = tzs45.45 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ETB45,45230 TZS
5 ETB227,26150 TZS
10 ETB454,52300 TZS
20 ETB909,04600 TZS
50 ETB2.272,61500 TZS
100 ETB4.545,23000 TZS
250 ETB11.363,07500 TZS
500 ETB22.726,15000 TZS
1000 ETB45.452,30000 TZS
2000 ETB90.904,60000 TZS
5000 ETB227.261,50000 TZS
10000 ETB454.523,00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 TZS0,02200 ETB
5 TZS0,11001 ETB
10 TZS0,22001 ETB
20 TZS0,44002 ETB
50 TZS1,10006 ETB
100 TZS2,20011 ETB
250 TZS5,50027 ETB
500 TZS11,00055 ETB
1000 TZS22,00110 ETB
2000 TZS44,00220 ETB
5000 TZS110,00550 ETB
10000 TZS220,01100 ETB