Ethiopian birr to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Tanzanian shillings is currently 45,452 today, reflecting a -0.063% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.137% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 45,531 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 45,317 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.288% increase in value.