1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Ethiopian birrs

Convert TZS to ETB at the real exchange rate

1000 tzs
22.34 etb

1.00000 TZS = 0.02234 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 TZS0.02234 ETB
5 TZS0.11170 ETB
10 TZS0.22339 ETB
20 TZS0.44678 ETB
50 TZS1.11696 ETB
100 TZS2.23392 ETB
250 TZS5.58480 ETB
500 TZS11.16960 ETB
1000 TZS22.33920 ETB
2000 TZS44.67840 ETB
5000 TZS111.69600 ETB
10000 TZS223.39200 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ETB44.76430 TZS
5 ETB223.82150 TZS
10 ETB447.64300 TZS
20 ETB895.28600 TZS
50 ETB2238.21500 TZS
100 ETB4476.43000 TZS
250 ETB11191.07500 TZS
500 ETB22382.15000 TZS
1000 ETB44764.30000 TZS
2000 ETB89528.60000 TZS
5000 ETB223821.50000 TZS
10000 ETB447643.00000 TZS