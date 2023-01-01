500 Egyptian pounds to Guernsey pounds

Convert EGP to GGP at the real exchange rate

500 egp
12.91 ggp

1.00000 EGP = 0.02581 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.916751.369950.7976711.5236983.30253.6725528.8402
1 EUR1.090811.494340.87011.6620490.86644.0060231.4589
1 CAD0.7299540.66919110.5822631.1122360.8072.6807921.052
1 GBP1.253651.149291.7174411.91018104.4324.6040936.1555

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guernsey pound
1 EGP0.02581 GGP
5 EGP0.12907 GGP
10 EGP0.25814 GGP
20 EGP0.51627 GGP
50 EGP1.29068 GGP
100 EGP2.58135 GGP
250 EGP6.45338 GGP
500 EGP12.90675 GGP
1000 EGP25.81350 GGP
2000 EGP51.62700 GGP
5000 EGP129.06750 GGP
10000 EGP258.13500 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Egyptian Pound
1 GGP38.73940 EGP
5 GGP193.69700 EGP
10 GGP387.39400 EGP
20 GGP774.78800 EGP
50 GGP1936.97000 EGP
100 GGP3873.94000 EGP
250 GGP9684.85000 EGP
500 GGP19369.70000 EGP
1000 GGP38739.40000 EGP
2000 GGP77478.80000 EGP
5000 GGP193697.00000 EGP
10000 GGP387394.00000 EGP