5 Dominican pesos to Jersey pounds

Convert DOP to JEP at the real exchange rate

5 dop
0.07 jep

1.00000 DOP = 0.01400 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:48
1 EUR10.8691.091390.94731.492631.661410.964318.7461
1 GBP1.1507511.2558104.6561.717621.911851.1096721.5719
1 USD0.916350.796305183.33851.367751.522420.883617.1778
1 INR0.01099540.009555070.011999310.0164120.01826790.01060250.206121

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Jersey pound
1 DOP0.01400 JEP
5 DOP0.06998 JEP
10 DOP0.13996 JEP
20 DOP0.27992 JEP
50 DOP0.69979 JEP
100 DOP1.39958 JEP
250 DOP3.49895 JEP
500 DOP6.99790 JEP
1000 DOP13.99580 JEP
2000 DOP27.99160 JEP
5000 DOP69.97900 JEP
10000 DOP139.95800 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Dominican Peso
1 JEP71.44980 DOP
5 JEP357.24900 DOP
10 JEP714.49800 DOP
20 JEP1428.99600 DOP
50 JEP3572.49000 DOP
100 JEP7144.98000 DOP
250 JEP17862.45000 DOP
500 JEP35724.90000 DOP
1000 JEP71449.80000 DOP
2000 JEP142899.60000 DOP
5000 JEP357249.00000 DOP
10000 JEP714498.00000 DOP