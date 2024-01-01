Dominican pesos to Bahraini dinars today

Convert DOP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
6.395 bhd

1.000 DOP = 0.006395 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2641.4731.6630.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.271105.6951.7251.9471.13121.382
1 USD0.9220.787183.1891.3581.5320.8916.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 DOP0.00640 BHD
5 DOP0.03198 BHD
10 DOP0.06395 BHD
20 DOP0.12790 BHD
50 DOP0.31975 BHD
100 DOP0.63950 BHD
250 DOP1.59876 BHD
500 DOP3.19751 BHD
1000 DOP6.39502 BHD
2000 DOP12.79004 BHD
5000 DOP31.97510 BHD
10000 DOP63.95020 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Dominican Peso
1 BHD156.37200 DOP
5 BHD781.86000 DOP
10 BHD1,563.72000 DOP
20 BHD3,127.44000 DOP
50 BHD7,818.60000 DOP
100 BHD15,637.20000 DOP
250 BHD39,093.00000 DOP
500 BHD78,186.00000 DOP
1000 BHD156,372.00000 DOP
2000 BHD312,744.00000 DOP
5000 BHD781,860.00000 DOP
10000 BHD1,563,720.00000 DOP