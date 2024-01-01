10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Dominican pesos

Convert BHD to DOP at the real exchange rate

10,000 bhd
1,583,220 dop

.د.ب1.000 BHD = $158.3 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High158.3220158.3220
Low156.5980154.3180
Average157.2133156.7692
Change1.10%2.21%
View full history

1 BHD to DOP stats

The performance of BHD to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 158.3220 and a 30 day low of 156.5980. This means the 30 day average was 157.2133. The change for BHD to DOP was 1.10.

The performance of BHD to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 158.3220 and a 90 day low of 154.3180. This means the 90 day average was 156.7692. The change for BHD to DOP was 2.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Dominican Peso
1 BHD158.32200 DOP
5 BHD791.61000 DOP
10 BHD1,583.22000 DOP
20 BHD3,166.44000 DOP
50 BHD7,916.10000 DOP
100 BHD15,832.20000 DOP
250 BHD39,580.50000 DOP
500 BHD79,161.00000 DOP
1000 BHD158,322.00000 DOP
2000 BHD316,644.00000 DOP
5000 BHD791,610.00000 DOP
10000 BHD1,583,220.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 DOP0.00632 BHD
5 DOP0.03158 BHD
10 DOP0.06316 BHD
20 DOP0.12632 BHD
50 DOP0.31581 BHD
100 DOP0.63162 BHD
250 DOP1.57906 BHD
500 DOP3.15812 BHD
1000 DOP6.31623 BHD
2000 DOP12.63246 BHD
5000 DOP31.58115 BHD
10000 DOP63.16230 BHD