Bahraini dinar to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Dominican pesos is currently 158.322 today, reflecting a -0.118% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.396% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 158.556 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 157.487 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.307% increase in value.