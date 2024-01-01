Netherlands Antillean Guilder (ANG)
Currency name
Netherlands Antillean Guilder
Currency symbol
ƒ
ANG exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|NZD
|SGD
|ZAR
|CAD
|INR
|From ANG
|0.55866
|0.51397
|0.43915
|0.92394
|0.74997
|10.56870
|0.75824
|46.37900
|To ANG
|1.79000
|1.94564
|2.27715
|1.08232
|1.33338
|0.09462
|1.31884
|0.02156
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.