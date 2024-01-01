Netherlands Antillean guilders to Egyptian pounds today

Convert ANG to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
26,307 egp

1.000 ANG = 26.31 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3151.4761.6640.96618.255
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6771.7271.9471.13121.36
1 USD0.920.786183.0831.3581.530.88916.793
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Egyptian Pound
1 ANG26.30700 EGP
5 ANG131.53500 EGP
10 ANG263.07000 EGP
20 ANG526.14000 EGP
50 ANG1,315.35000 EGP
100 ANG2,630.70000 EGP
250 ANG6,576.75000 EGP
500 ANG13,153.50000 EGP
1000 ANG26,307.00000 EGP
2000 ANG52,614.00000 EGP
5000 ANG131,535.00000 EGP
10000 ANG263,070.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 EGP0.03801 ANG
5 EGP0.19006 ANG
10 EGP0.38013 ANG
20 EGP0.76025 ANG
50 EGP1.90064 ANG
100 EGP3.80127 ANG
250 EGP9.50318 ANG
500 EGP19.00635 ANG
1000 EGP38.01270 ANG
2000 EGP76.02540 ANG
5000 EGP190.06350 ANG
10000 EGP380.12700 ANG