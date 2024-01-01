Netherlands Antillean Guilder (ANG)

Currency name

Netherlands Antillean Guilder

ƒ

ANG exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP NZD SGD ZAR CAD INR
From ANG0.55866 0.51204 0.43628 0.93766 0.74115 10.21530 0.77500 46.81610
To ANG1.79000 1.95298 2.29210 1.06648 1.34926 0.09789 1.29032 0.02136

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Netherlands Antillean guilder Exchange Rates