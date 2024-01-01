Netherlands Antillean guilders to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert ANG to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
7,072.63 ghs

1.000 ANG = 7.073 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.321.4761.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6781.7271.9471.13121.361
1 USD0.920.786183.0831.3581.5310.88916.794
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ANG7.07263 GHS
5 ANG35.36315 GHS
10 ANG70.72630 GHS
20 ANG141.45260 GHS
50 ANG353.63150 GHS
100 ANG707.26300 GHS
250 ANG1,768.15750 GHS
500 ANG3,536.31500 GHS
1000 ANG7,072.63000 GHS
2000 ANG14,145.26000 GHS
5000 ANG35,363.15000 GHS
10000 ANG70,726.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 GHS0.14139 ANG
5 GHS0.70695 ANG
10 GHS1.41390 ANG
20 GHS2.82780 ANG
50 GHS7.06950 ANG
100 GHS14.13900 ANG
250 GHS35.34750 ANG
500 GHS70.69500 ANG
1000 GHS141.39000 ANG
2000 GHS282.78000 ANG
5000 GHS706.95000 ANG
10000 GHS1,413.90000 ANG