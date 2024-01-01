Netherlands Antillean guilders to Kenyan shillings today

Convert ANG to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
74,022 kes

1.000 ANG = 74.02 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.920.7861.6541.34318.9241.35883.082
1 EUR1.08710.8551.7981.45920.5691.47690.305
1 GBP1.2721.1712.1031.70724.0661.727105.659
1 NZD0.6050.5560.47510.81211.4420.82150.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Kenyan Shilling
1 ANG74.02230 KES
5 ANG370.11150 KES
10 ANG740.22300 KES
20 ANG1,480.44600 KES
50 ANG3,701.11500 KES
100 ANG7,402.23000 KES
250 ANG18,505.57500 KES
500 ANG37,011.15000 KES
1000 ANG74,022.30000 KES
2000 ANG148,044.60000 KES
5000 ANG370,111.50000 KES
10000 ANG740,223.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 KES0.01351 ANG
5 KES0.06755 ANG
10 KES0.13509 ANG
20 KES0.27019 ANG
50 KES0.67547 ANG
100 KES1.35094 ANG
250 KES3.37735 ANG
500 KES6.75470 ANG
1000 KES13.50940 ANG
2000 KES27.01880 ANG
5000 KES67.54700 ANG
10000 KES135.09400 ANG