Netherlands Antillean guilders to Kenyan shillings today

Convert ANG to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 ang
84506 kes

1.00000 ANG = 84.50550 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.921750.8064841.667781.3486518.21651.3702583.2345
1 EUR1.0848510.87491.809291.4630819.76221.4865290.2969
1 GBP1.239951.1429912.067961.6722622.58751.69904103.207
1 NZD0.59960.5527030.48356810.80865110.92260.82160249.9074

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Kenyan Shilling
1 ANG84.50550 KES
5 ANG422.52750 KES
10 ANG845.05500 KES
20 ANG1690.11000 KES
50 ANG4225.27500 KES
100 ANG8450.55000 KES
250 ANG21126.37500 KES
500 ANG42252.75000 KES
1000 ANG84505.50000 KES
2000 ANG169011.00000 KES
5000 ANG422527.50000 KES
10000 ANG845055.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 KES0.01183 ANG
5 KES0.05917 ANG
10 KES0.11834 ANG
20 KES0.23667 ANG
50 KES0.59168 ANG
100 KES1.18336 ANG
250 KES2.95840 ANG
500 KES5.91680 ANG
1000 KES11.83360 ANG
2000 KES23.66720 ANG
5000 KES59.16800 ANG
10000 KES118.33600 ANG