Netherlands Antillean guilder to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Kenyan shillings is currently 72.048 today, reflecting a 0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.370% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 72.101 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 71.782 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.378% increase in value.