1 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Kenyan shillings

Convert ANG to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
72,048 kes

ƒ1.000 ANG = Ksh72.05 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
ANG to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

KES
1 ANG to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High72.589474.3184
Low71.782171.4721
Average72.079172.2239
Change-0.75%-1.55%
View full history

1 ANG to KES stats

The performance of ANG to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 72.5894 and a 30 day low of 71.7821. This means the 30 day average was 72.0791. The change for ANG to KES was -0.75.

The performance of ANG to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 74.3184 and a 90 day low of 71.4721. This means the 90 day average was 72.2239. The change for ANG to KES was -1.55.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Kenyan Shilling
1 ANG72.04750 KES
5 ANG360.23750 KES
10 ANG720.47500 KES
20 ANG1,440.95000 KES
50 ANG3,602.37500 KES
100 ANG7,204.75000 KES
250 ANG18,011.87500 KES
500 ANG36,023.75000 KES
1000 ANG72,047.50000 KES
2000 ANG144,095.00000 KES
5000 ANG360,237.50000 KES
10000 ANG720,475.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 KES0.01388 ANG
5 KES0.06940 ANG
10 KES0.13880 ANG
20 KES0.27759 ANG
50 KES0.69399 ANG
100 KES1.38797 ANG
250 KES3.46993 ANG
500 KES6.93985 ANG
1000 KES13.87970 ANG
2000 KES27.75940 ANG
5000 KES69.39850 ANG
10000 KES138.79700 ANG