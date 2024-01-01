Netherlands Antillean guilders to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert ANG to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
1,423,030 tzs

1.000 ANG = 1,423 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.920.7871.6551.34318.9321.35883.085
1 EUR1.08710.8551.7991.4620.5791.47690.309
1 GBP1.2711.1712.1041.70724.0721.727105.638
1 NZD0.6040.5560.47510.81111.4410.82150.208

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ANG1,423.03000 TZS
5 ANG7,115.15000 TZS
10 ANG14,230.30000 TZS
20 ANG28,460.60000 TZS
50 ANG71,151.50000 TZS
100 ANG142,303.00000 TZS
250 ANG355,757.50000 TZS
500 ANG711,515.00000 TZS
1000 ANG1,423,030.00000 TZS
2000 ANG2,846,060.00000 TZS
5000 ANG7,115,150.00000 TZS
10000 ANG14,230,300.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 TZS0.00070 ANG
5 TZS0.00351 ANG
10 TZS0.00703 ANG
20 TZS0.01405 ANG
50 TZS0.03514 ANG
100 TZS0.07027 ANG
250 TZS0.17568 ANG
500 TZS0.35136 ANG
1000 TZS0.70272 ANG
2000 TZS1.40545 ANG
5000 TZS3.51362 ANG
10000 TZS7.02724 ANG