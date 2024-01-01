Netherlands Antillean guilders to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert ANG to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
2,051.70 aed

1.000 ANG = 2.052 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.920.7861.6541.34318.9261.35883.083
1 EUR1.08710.8551.7981.45920.5711.47690.303
1 GBP1.2721.1712.1041.70824.0731.727105.678
1 NZD0.6050.5560.47510.81211.4420.82150.228

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ANG2.05170 AED
5 ANG10.25850 AED
10 ANG20.51700 AED
20 ANG41.03400 AED
50 ANG102.58500 AED
100 ANG205.17000 AED
250 ANG512.92500 AED
500 ANG1,025.85000 AED
1000 ANG2,051.70000 AED
2000 ANG4,103.40000 AED
5000 ANG10,258.50000 AED
10000 ANG20,517.00000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 AED0.48740 ANG
5 AED2.43700 ANG
10 AED4.87400 ANG
20 AED9.74800 ANG
50 AED24.37000 ANG
100 AED48.74000 ANG
250 AED121.85000 ANG
500 AED243.70000 ANG
1000 AED487.40000 ANG
2000 AED974.80000 ANG
5000 AED2,437.00000 ANG
10000 AED4,874.00000 ANG