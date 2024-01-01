Netherlands Antillean guilders to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert ANG to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
5,610.45 mad

1.000 ANG = 5.610 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3031.4761.6640.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6481.7271.9471.13121.361
1 USD0.920.786183.0791.3581.5310.88916.798
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Moroccan Dirham
1 ANG5.61045 MAD
5 ANG28.05225 MAD
10 ANG56.10450 MAD
20 ANG112.20900 MAD
50 ANG280.52250 MAD
100 ANG561.04500 MAD
250 ANG1,402.61250 MAD
500 ANG2,805.22500 MAD
1000 ANG5,610.45000 MAD
2000 ANG11,220.90000 MAD
5000 ANG28,052.25000 MAD
10000 ANG56,104.50000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 MAD0.17824 ANG
5 MAD0.89120 ANG
10 MAD1.78239 ANG
20 MAD3.56478 ANG
50 MAD8.91195 ANG
100 MAD17.82390 ANG
250 MAD44.55975 ANG
500 MAD89.11950 ANG
1000 MAD178.23900 ANG
2000 MAD356.47800 ANG
5000 MAD891.19500 ANG
10000 MAD1,782.39000 ANG