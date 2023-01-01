Netherlands Antillean guilders to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert ANG to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
5,630.52 mad

1.00000 ANG = 5.63052 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.084890.28761.48651.670850.964618.7481
1 GBP1.1431211.24103.2051.699171.90991.1026521.4303
1 USD0.921850.806452183.22971.37031.540240.889217.2825
1 INR0.01107570.009689470.012014910.01646410.01850590.01068370.207648

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Moroccan Dirham
1 ANG5.63052 MAD
5 ANG28.15260 MAD
10 ANG56.30520 MAD
20 ANG112.61040 MAD
50 ANG281.52600 MAD
100 ANG563.05200 MAD
250 ANG1407.63000 MAD
500 ANG2815.26000 MAD
1000 ANG5630.52000 MAD
2000 ANG11261.04000 MAD
5000 ANG28152.60000 MAD
10000 ANG56305.20000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 MAD0.17760 ANG
5 MAD0.88802 ANG
10 MAD1.77604 ANG
20 MAD3.55208 ANG
50 MAD8.88020 ANG
100 MAD17.76040 ANG
250 MAD44.40100 ANG
500 MAD88.80200 ANG
1000 MAD177.60400 ANG
2000 MAD355.20800 ANG
5000 MAD888.02000 ANG
10000 MAD1776.04000 ANG