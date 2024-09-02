Netherlands Antillean guilder to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Moroccan dirhams is currently 5.456 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 1.258% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 5.456 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 5.380 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.227% increase in value.