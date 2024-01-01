Netherlands Antillean guilders to Omani rials today

Convert ANG to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
215.352 omr

1.000 ANG = 0.2154 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.311.4761.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6511.7271.9461.13121.361
1 USD0.920.786183.0821.3581.5310.88916.798
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Omani Rial
1 ANG0.21535 OMR
5 ANG1.07676 OMR
10 ANG2.15352 OMR
20 ANG4.30704 OMR
50 ANG10.76760 OMR
100 ANG21.53520 OMR
250 ANG53.83800 OMR
500 ANG107.67600 OMR
1000 ANG215.35200 OMR
2000 ANG430.70400 OMR
5000 ANG1,076.76000 OMR
10000 ANG2,153.52000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 OMR4.64356 ANG
5 OMR23.21780 ANG
10 OMR46.43560 ANG
20 OMR92.87120 ANG
50 OMR232.17800 ANG
100 OMR464.35600 ANG
250 OMR1,160.89000 ANG
500 OMR2,321.78000 ANG
1000 OMR4,643.56000 ANG
2000 OMR9,287.12000 ANG
5000 OMR23,217.80000 ANG
10000 OMR46,435.60000 ANG