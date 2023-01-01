Netherlands Antillean guilders to Omani rials today

Convert ANG to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ang
213.611 omr

1.00000 ANG = 0.21361 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:24
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.921850.8064191.66751.3486518.21691.3702583.2335
1 EUR1.084810.87481.80891.4630219.76171.4864590.2917
1 GBP1.240051.1431212.067781.6723922.58991.69918103.214
1 NZD0.59970.5528210.4836110.80878510.92470.82173949.9151

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Omani Rial
1 ANG0.21361 OMR
5 ANG1.06805 OMR
10 ANG2.13611 OMR
20 ANG4.27222 OMR
50 ANG10.68055 OMR
100 ANG21.36110 OMR
250 ANG53.40275 OMR
500 ANG106.80550 OMR
1000 ANG213.61100 OMR
2000 ANG427.22200 OMR
5000 ANG1068.05500 OMR
10000 ANG2136.11000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 OMR4.68141 ANG
5 OMR23.40705 ANG
10 OMR46.81410 ANG
20 OMR93.62820 ANG
50 OMR234.07050 ANG
100 OMR468.14100 ANG
250 OMR1170.35250 ANG
500 OMR2340.70500 ANG
1000 OMR4681.41000 ANG
2000 OMR9362.82000 ANG
5000 OMR23407.05000 ANG
10000 OMR46814.10000 ANG