Netherlands Antillean guilder to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Omani rials is currently 0.215 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.003% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.215 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.215 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.005% decrease in value.