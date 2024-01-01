Netherlands Antillean guilders to Bulgarian levs today
Convert ANG to BGN at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Bulgarian levs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Bulgarian Lev
|1 ANG
|1.00531 BGN
|5 ANG
|5.02655 BGN
|10 ANG
|10.05310 BGN
|20 ANG
|20.10620 BGN
|50 ANG
|50.26550 BGN
|100 ANG
|100.53100 BGN
|250 ANG
|251.32750 BGN
|500 ANG
|502.65500 BGN
|1000 ANG
|1,005.31000 BGN
|2000 ANG
|2,010.62000 BGN
|5000 ANG
|5,026.55000 BGN
|10000 ANG
|10,053.10000 BGN