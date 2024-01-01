5 Bulgarian levs to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert BGN to ANG at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
5.00 ang

лв1.000 BGN = ƒ0.9994 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
BGN to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00241.0024
Low0.98720.9776
Average0.99580.9905
Change0.83%1.38%
1 BGN to ANG stats

The performance of BGN to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.9872. This means the 30 day average was 0.9958. The change for BGN to ANG was 0.83.

The performance of BGN to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.9776. This means the 90 day average was 0.9905. The change for BGN to ANG was 1.38.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BGN0.99936 ANG
5 BGN4.99679 ANG
10 BGN9.99358 ANG
20 BGN19.98716 ANG
50 BGN49.96790 ANG
100 BGN99.93580 ANG
250 BGN249.83950 ANG
500 BGN499.67900 ANG
1000 BGN999.35800 ANG
2000 BGN1,998.71600 ANG
5000 BGN4,996.79000 ANG
10000 BGN9,993.58000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Bulgarian Lev
1 ANG1.00064 BGN
5 ANG5.00320 BGN
10 ANG10.00640 BGN
20 ANG20.01280 BGN
50 ANG50.03200 BGN
100 ANG100.06400 BGN
250 ANG250.16000 BGN
500 ANG500.32000 BGN
1000 ANG1,000.64000 BGN
2000 ANG2,001.28000 BGN
5000 ANG5,003.20000 BGN
10000 ANG10,006.40000 BGN