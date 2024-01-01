Costa Rican colóns to Mozambican meticals today

Convert CRC to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
127.95 mzn

1.000 CRC = 0.1279 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mozambican Metical
1 CRC0.12795 MZN
5 CRC0.63973 MZN
10 CRC1.27946 MZN
20 CRC2.55892 MZN
50 CRC6.39730 MZN
100 CRC12.79460 MZN
250 CRC31.98650 MZN
500 CRC63.97300 MZN
1000 CRC127.94600 MZN
2000 CRC255.89200 MZN
5000 CRC639.73000 MZN
10000 CRC1,279.46000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Costa Rican Colón
1 MZN7.81582 CRC
5 MZN39.07910 CRC
10 MZN78.15820 CRC
20 MZN156.31640 CRC
50 MZN390.79100 CRC
100 MZN781.58200 CRC
250 MZN1,953.95500 CRC
500 MZN3,907.91000 CRC
1000 MZN7,815.82000 CRC
2000 MZN15,631.64000 CRC
5000 MZN39,079.10000 CRC
10000 MZN78,158.20000 CRC