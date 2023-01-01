1 Mozambican metical to Costa Rican colóns

Convert MZN to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 mzn
8.29 crc

1.00000 MZN = 8.29163 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Costa Rican Colón
1 MZN8.29163 CRC
5 MZN41.45815 CRC
10 MZN82.91630 CRC
20 MZN165.83260 CRC
50 MZN414.58150 CRC
100 MZN829.16300 CRC
250 MZN2072.90750 CRC
500 MZN4145.81500 CRC
1000 MZN8291.63000 CRC
2000 MZN16583.26000 CRC
5000 MZN41458.15000 CRC
10000 MZN82916.30000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mozambican Metical
1 CRC0.12060 MZN
5 CRC0.60302 MZN
10 CRC1.20604 MZN
20 CRC2.41208 MZN
50 CRC6.03020 MZN
100 CRC12.06040 MZN
250 CRC30.15100 MZN
500 CRC60.30200 MZN
1000 CRC120.60400 MZN
2000 CRC241.20800 MZN
5000 CRC603.02000 MZN
10000 CRC1206.04000 MZN