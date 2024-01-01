Costa Rican colóns to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert CRC to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
113.17 etb

1.000 CRC = 0.1132 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2361.4741.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6261.7251.9471.13121.37
1 USD0.9220.788183.2131.3591.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ethiopian Birr
1 CRC0.11317 ETB
5 CRC0.56585 ETB
10 CRC1.13170 ETB
20 CRC2.26340 ETB
50 CRC5.65850 ETB
100 CRC11.31700 ETB
250 CRC28.29250 ETB
500 CRC56.58500 ETB
1000 CRC113.17000 ETB
2000 CRC226.34000 ETB
5000 CRC565.85000 ETB
10000 CRC1,131.70000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Costa Rican Colón
1 ETB8.83629 CRC
5 ETB44.18145 CRC
10 ETB88.36290 CRC
20 ETB176.72580 CRC
50 ETB441.81450 CRC
100 ETB883.62900 CRC
250 ETB2,209.07250 CRC
500 ETB4,418.14500 CRC
1000 ETB8,836.29000 CRC
2000 ETB17,672.58000 CRC
5000 ETB44,181.45000 CRC
10000 ETB88,362.90000 CRC