1 Ethiopian birr to Costa Rican colóns

Convert ETB to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 etb
9.45 crc

1.00000 ETB = 9.45249 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Costa Rican Colón
1 ETB9.45249 CRC
5 ETB47.26245 CRC
10 ETB94.52490 CRC
20 ETB189.04980 CRC
50 ETB472.62450 CRC
100 ETB945.24900 CRC
250 ETB2363.12250 CRC
500 ETB4726.24500 CRC
1000 ETB9452.49000 CRC
2000 ETB18904.98000 CRC
5000 ETB47262.45000 CRC
10000 ETB94524.90000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ethiopian Birr
1 CRC0.10579 ETB
5 CRC0.52896 ETB
10 CRC1.05792 ETB
20 CRC2.11584 ETB
50 CRC5.28960 ETB
100 CRC10.57920 ETB
250 CRC26.44800 ETB
500 CRC52.89600 ETB
1000 CRC105.79200 ETB
2000 CRC211.58400 ETB
5000 CRC528.96000 ETB
10000 CRC1057.92000 ETB