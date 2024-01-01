Costa Rican colóns to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert CRC to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
151.29 etb

₡1.000 CRC = Br0.1513 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
CRC to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15130.1513
Low0.10800.1079
Average0.11420.1115
Change38.15%34.81%
1 CRC to ETB stats

The performance of CRC to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1513 and a 30 day low of 0.1080. This means the 30 day average was 0.1142. The change for CRC to ETB was 38.15.

The performance of CRC to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1513 and a 90 day low of 0.1079. This means the 90 day average was 0.1115. The change for CRC to ETB was 34.81.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Ethiopian birrs

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to ETB rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ethiopian Birr
1 CRC0.15129 ETB
5 CRC0.75643 ETB
10 CRC1.51285 ETB
20 CRC3.02570 ETB
50 CRC7.56425 ETB
100 CRC15.12850 ETB
250 CRC37.82125 ETB
500 CRC75.64250 ETB
1000 CRC151.28500 ETB
2000 CRC302.57000 ETB
5000 CRC756.42500 ETB
10000 CRC1,512.85000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Costa Rican Colón
1 ETB6.61006 CRC
5 ETB33.05030 CRC
10 ETB66.10060 CRC
20 ETB132.20120 CRC
50 ETB330.50300 CRC
100 ETB661.00600 CRC
250 ETB1,652.51500 CRC
500 ETB3,305.03000 CRC
1000 ETB6,610.06000 CRC
2000 ETB13,220.12000 CRC
5000 ETB33,050.30000 CRC
10000 ETB66,100.60000 CRC