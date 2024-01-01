Costa Rican colóns to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert CRC to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
14.34 cny

1.000 CRC = 0.01434 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CRC0.01434 CNY
5 CRC0.07171 CNY
10 CRC0.14342 CNY
20 CRC0.28684 CNY
50 CRC0.71711 CNY
100 CRC1.43421 CNY
250 CRC3.58553 CNY
500 CRC7.17105 CNY
1000 CRC14.34210 CNY
2000 CRC28.68420 CNY
5000 CRC71.71050 CNY
10000 CRC143.42100 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Costa Rican Colón
1 CNY69.72460 CRC
5 CNY348.62300 CRC
10 CNY697.24600 CRC
20 CNY1,394.49200 CRC
50 CNY3,486.23000 CRC
100 CNY6,972.46000 CRC
250 CNY17,431.15000 CRC
500 CNY34,862.30000 CRC
1000 CNY69,724.60000 CRC
2000 CNY139,449.20000 CRC
5000 CNY348,623.00000 CRC
10000 CNY697,246.00000 CRC