Costa Rican colóns to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert CRC to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
218.57 bdt

1.000 CRC = 0.2186 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2181.4731.6630.96618.254
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6081.7241.9471.13121.367
1 USD0.9220.788183.2121.3591.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CRC0.21857 BDT
5 CRC1.09286 BDT
10 CRC2.18572 BDT
20 CRC4.37144 BDT
50 CRC10.92860 BDT
100 CRC21.85720 BDT
250 CRC54.64300 BDT
500 CRC109.28600 BDT
1000 CRC218.57200 BDT
2000 CRC437.14400 BDT
5000 CRC1,092.86000 BDT
10000 CRC2,185.72000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Costa Rican Colón
1 BDT4.57516 CRC
5 BDT22.87580 CRC
10 BDT45.75160 CRC
20 BDT91.50320 CRC
50 BDT228.75800 CRC
100 BDT457.51600 CRC
250 BDT1,143.79000 CRC
500 BDT2,287.58000 CRC
1000 BDT4,575.16000 CRC
2000 BDT9,150.32000 CRC
5000 BDT22,875.80000 CRC
10000 BDT45,751.60000 CRC