Costa Rican colóns to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert CRC to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
3.59 bam

1.000 CRC = 0.003594 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2181.4731.6630.96618.254
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6081.7241.9471.13121.367
1 USD0.9220.788183.2121.3591.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CRC0.00359 BAM
5 CRC0.01797 BAM
10 CRC0.03594 BAM
20 CRC0.07189 BAM
50 CRC0.17971 BAM
100 CRC0.35943 BAM
250 CRC0.89857 BAM
500 CRC1.79714 BAM
1000 CRC3.59428 BAM
2000 CRC7.18856 BAM
5000 CRC17.97140 BAM
10000 CRC35.94280 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Costa Rican Colón
1 BAM278.22000 CRC
5 BAM1,391.10000 CRC
10 BAM2,782.20000 CRC
20 BAM5,564.40000 CRC
50 BAM13,911.00000 CRC
100 BAM27,822.00000 CRC
250 BAM69,555.00000 CRC
500 BAM139,110.00000 CRC
1000 BAM278,220.00000 CRC
2000 BAM556,440.00000 CRC
5000 BAM1,391,100.00000 CRC
10000 BAM2,782,200.00000 CRC