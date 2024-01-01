Colombian pesos to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert COP to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.70 xcd

1.000 COP = 0.0006954 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2181.4731.6630.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6081.7241.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.2111.3591.5340.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 COP0.00070 XCD
5 COP0.00348 XCD
10 COP0.00695 XCD
20 COP0.01391 XCD
50 COP0.03477 XCD
100 COP0.06954 XCD
250 COP0.17384 XCD
500 COP0.34768 XCD
1000 COP0.69536 XCD
2000 COP1.39071 XCD
5000 COP3.47679 XCD
10000 COP6.95357 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 XCD1,438.11000 COP
5 XCD7,190.55000 COP
10 XCD14,381.10000 COP
20 XCD28,762.20000 COP
50 XCD71,905.50000 COP
100 XCD143,811.00000 COP
250 XCD359,527.50000 COP
500 XCD719,055.00000 COP
1000 XCD1,438,110.00000 COP
2000 XCD2,876,220.00000 COP
5000 XCD7,190,550.00000 COP
10000 XCD14,381,100.00000 COP