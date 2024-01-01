Colombian pesos to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert COP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.95 ils

1.000 COP = 0.0009465 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 COP0.00095 ILS
5 COP0.00473 ILS
10 COP0.00947 ILS
20 COP0.01893 ILS
50 COP0.04733 ILS
100 COP0.09465 ILS
250 COP0.23664 ILS
500 COP0.47327 ILS
1000 COP0.94655 ILS
2000 COP1.89309 ILS
5000 COP4.73273 ILS
10000 COP9.46545 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Colombian Peso
1 ILS1,056.47000 COP
5 ILS5,282.35000 COP
10 ILS10,564.70000 COP
20 ILS21,129.40000 COP
50 ILS52,823.50000 COP
100 ILS105,647.00000 COP
250 ILS264,117.50000 COP
500 ILS528,235.00000 COP
1000 ILS1,056,470.00000 COP
2000 ILS2,112,940.00000 COP
5000 ILS5,282,350.00000 COP
10000 ILS10,564,700.00000 COP