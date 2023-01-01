5 Swiss francs to Surinamese dollars

Convert CHF to SRD at the real exchange rate

5 chf
217.17 srd

1.00000 CHF = 43.43490 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86451.092291.06491.486051.655350.955518.9972
1 GBP1.1567411.2634105.3391.718981.914821.1052621.9749
1 USD0.91560.791515183.37751.36061.515610.874717.3935
1 INR0.01098120.009493150.011993610.01631860.01817770.01049080.208611

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Surinamese Dollar
1 CHF43.43490 SRD
5 CHF217.17450 SRD
10 CHF434.34900 SRD
20 CHF868.69800 SRD
50 CHF2171.74500 SRD
100 CHF4343.49000 SRD
250 CHF10858.72500 SRD
500 CHF21717.45000 SRD
1000 CHF43434.90000 SRD
2000 CHF86869.80000 SRD
5000 CHF217174.50000 SRD
10000 CHF434349.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 SRD0.02302 CHF
5 SRD0.11511 CHF
10 SRD0.23023 CHF
20 SRD0.46046 CHF
50 SRD1.15115 CHF
100 SRD2.30230 CHF
250 SRD5.75575 CHF
500 SRD11.51150 CHF
1000 SRD23.02300 CHF
2000 SRD46.04600 CHF
5000 SRD115.11500 CHF
10000 SRD230.23000 CHF