1 chf
41.84 nio

1.00000 CHF = 41.84290 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86441.09391.11341.488011.655180.95619.005
1 GBP1.1568711.26445105.4061.721421.914821.1059721.9861
1 USD0.914950.790858183.36081.36141.514350.874717.3879
1 INR0.01097530.009487170.01199610.01633140.01816620.01049290.208586

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CHF41.84290 NIO
5 CHF209.21450 NIO
10 CHF418.42900 NIO
20 CHF836.85800 NIO
50 CHF2092.14500 NIO
100 CHF4184.29000 NIO
250 CHF10460.72500 NIO
500 CHF20921.45000 NIO
1000 CHF41842.90000 NIO
2000 CHF83685.80000 NIO
5000 CHF209214.50000 NIO
10000 CHF418429.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Swiss Franc
1 NIO0.02390 CHF
5 NIO0.11949 CHF
10 NIO0.23899 CHF
20 NIO0.47798 CHF
50 NIO1.19495 CHF
100 NIO2.38989 CHF
250 NIO5.97473 CHF
500 NIO11.94945 CHF
1000 NIO23.89890 CHF
2000 NIO47.79780 CHF
5000 NIO119.49450 CHF
10000 NIO238.98900 CHF