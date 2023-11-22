5 Canadian dollars to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert CAD to SBD at the real exchange rate

5 cad
30.59 sbd

1.00000 CAD = 6.11843 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87131.0886590.70031.49021.663710.963918.7193
1 GBP1.1477111.2494104.0931.710241.909381.1062821.4834
1 USD0.918550.800384183.31451.368851.528230.884917.195
1 INR0.01102530.009606780.012002710.01642990.0183430.01062120.206387

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CAD6.11843 SBD
5 CAD30.59215 SBD
10 CAD61.18430 SBD
20 CAD122.36860 SBD
50 CAD305.92150 SBD
100 CAD611.84300 SBD
250 CAD1529.60750 SBD
500 CAD3059.21500 SBD
1000 CAD6118.43000 SBD
2000 CAD12236.86000 SBD
5000 CAD30592.15000 SBD
10000 CAD61184.30000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 SBD0.16344 CAD
5 SBD0.81720 CAD
10 SBD1.63441 CAD
20 SBD3.26882 CAD
50 SBD8.17205 CAD
100 SBD16.34410 CAD
250 SBD40.86025 CAD
500 SBD81.72050 CAD
1000 SBD163.44100 CAD
2000 SBD326.88200 CAD
5000 SBD817.20500 CAD
10000 SBD1634.41000 CAD