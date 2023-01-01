20 Canadian dollars to Malawian kwachas

Convert CAD to MWK at the real exchange rate

20 cad
24586.60 mwk

1.00000 CAD = 1229.33000 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.91860.800322851.528477.1563555.5668
1 INR0.012002710.01102580.009606013.420770.01834580.08589560.666952
1 EUR1.088690.696210.8712310.2511.663897.790460.49
1 GBP1.2495104.1011.147841356.1081.909828.9418669.4307

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 CAD1229.33000 MWK
5 CAD6146.65000 MWK
10 CAD12293.30000 MWK
20 CAD24586.60000 MWK
50 CAD61466.50000 MWK
100 CAD122933.00000 MWK
250 CAD307332.50000 MWK
500 CAD614665.00000 MWK
1000 CAD1229330.00000 MWK
2000 CAD2458660.00000 MWK
5000 CAD6146650.00000 MWK
10000 CAD12293300.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Canadian Dollar
1 MWK0.00081 CAD
5 MWK0.00407 CAD
10 MWK0.00813 CAD
20 MWK0.01627 CAD
50 MWK0.04067 CAD
100 MWK0.08135 CAD
250 MWK0.20336 CAD
500 MWK0.40673 CAD
1000 MWK0.81345 CAD
2000 MWK1.62691 CAD
5000 MWK4.06726 CAD
10000 MWK8.13453 CAD