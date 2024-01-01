Belarusian rubles to Nigerian nairas today

Convert BYN to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
460,285 ngn

1.000 BYN = 460.3 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3591.3441.5341.6580.9220.78818.894
1 CAD0.73610.9891.1281.2190.6780.57913.899
1 SGD0.7441.01111.1411.2330.6860.58614.055
1 AUD0.6520.8860.87611.0810.6010.51412.318

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Nigerian Naira
1 BYN460.28500 NGN
5 BYN2,301.42500 NGN
10 BYN4,602.85000 NGN
20 BYN9,205.70000 NGN
50 BYN23,014.25000 NGN
100 BYN46,028.50000 NGN
250 BYN115,071.25000 NGN
500 BYN230,142.50000 NGN
1000 BYN460,285.00000 NGN
2000 BYN920,570.00000 NGN
5000 BYN2,301,425.00000 NGN
10000 BYN4,602,850.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Belarusian Ruble
1 NGN0.00217 BYN
5 NGN0.01086 BYN
10 NGN0.02173 BYN
20 NGN0.04345 BYN
50 NGN0.10863 BYN
100 NGN0.21726 BYN
250 NGN0.54314 BYN
500 NGN1.08629 BYN
1000 NGN2.17257 BYN
2000 NGN4.34514 BYN
5000 NGN10.86285 BYN
10000 NGN21.72570 BYN