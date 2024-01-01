5 Bahamian dollars to Danish kroner

Convert BSD to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 bsd
34.18 dkk

B$1.000 BSD = kr6.836 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BSD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BSD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.91876.9843
Low6.81386.8138
Average6.85666.8926
Change-0.36%-1.30%
1 BSD to DKK stats

The performance of BSD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.9187 and a 30 day low of 6.8138. This means the 30 day average was 6.8566. The change for BSD to DKK was -0.36.

The performance of BSD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9843 and a 90 day low of 6.8138. This means the 90 day average was 6.8926. The change for BSD to DKK was -1.30.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.52283.9481.3731.6671.32418.3240.784
1 AUD0.657155.1710.9021.0960.8712.0430.515
1 INR0.0120.01810.0160.020.0160.2180.009
1 CAD0.7281.10861.14411.2140.96413.3470.571

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 BSD6.83625 DKK
5 BSD34.18125 DKK
10 BSD68.36250 DKK
20 BSD136.72500 DKK
50 BSD341.81250 DKK
100 BSD683.62500 DKK
250 BSD1,709.06250 DKK
500 BSD3,418.12500 DKK
1000 BSD6,836.25000 DKK
2000 BSD13,672.50000 DKK
5000 BSD34,181.25000 DKK
10000 BSD68,362.50000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bahamian Dollar
1 DKK0.14628 BSD
5 DKK0.73140 BSD
10 DKK1.46279 BSD
20 DKK2.92558 BSD
50 DKK7.31395 BSD
100 DKK14.62790 BSD
250 DKK36.56975 BSD
500 DKK73.13950 BSD
1000 DKK146.27900 BSD
2000 DKK292.55800 BSD
5000 DKK731.39500 BSD
10000 DKK1,462.79000 BSD