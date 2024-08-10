Bahamian dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahamian dollar to Danish kroner is currently 6.836 today, reflecting a 0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahamian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.040% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahamian dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 6.851 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 6.788 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.396% decrease in value.