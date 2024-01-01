5 Bahamian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BSD to CRC at the real exchange rate

5 bsd
2,649.10 crc

B$1.000 BSD = ₡529.8 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BSD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High530.0600534.0500
Low522.2700509.7450
Average526.4530524.0031
Change1.01%3.45%
View full history

1 BSD to CRC stats

The performance of BSD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 530.0600 and a 30 day low of 522.2700. This means the 30 day average was 526.4530. The change for BSD to CRC was 1.01.

The performance of BSD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 534.0500 and a 90 day low of 509.7450. This means the 90 day average was 524.0031. The change for BSD to CRC was 3.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.52283.9481.3731.6671.32418.3240.784
1 AUD0.657155.1710.9021.0960.8712.0430.515
1 INR0.0120.01810.0160.020.0160.2180.009
1 CAD0.7281.10861.14411.2140.96413.3470.571

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BSD529.82000 CRC
5 BSD2,649.10000 CRC
10 BSD5,298.20000 CRC
20 BSD10,596.40000 CRC
50 BSD26,491.00000 CRC
100 BSD52,982.00000 CRC
250 BSD132,455.00000 CRC
500 BSD264,910.00000 CRC
1000 BSD529,820.00000 CRC
2000 BSD1,059,640.00000 CRC
5000 BSD2,649,100.00000 CRC
10000 BSD5,298,200.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bahamian Dollar
1 CRC0.00189 BSD
5 CRC0.00944 BSD
10 CRC0.01887 BSD
20 CRC0.03775 BSD
50 CRC0.09437 BSD
100 CRC0.18874 BSD
250 CRC0.47186 BSD
500 CRC0.94372 BSD
1000 CRC1.88743 BSD
2000 CRC3.77486 BSD
5000 CRC9.43715 BSD
10000 CRC18.87430 BSD