100 Brazilian reais to Vietnamese dongs
Convert BRL to VND at the real exchange rate
|1 BRL to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4,683.5400
|4,987.3500
|Low
|4,382.6100
|4,382.6100
|Average
|4,525.5217
|4,691.9833
|Change
|-2.49%
|-7.72%
|View full history
1 BRL to VND stats
The performance of BRL to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,683.5400 and a 30 day low of 4,382.6100. This means the 30 day average was 4,525.5217. The change for BRL to VND was -2.49.
The performance of BRL to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,987.3500 and a 90 day low of 4,382.6100. This means the 90 day average was 4,691.9833. The change for BRL to VND was -7.72.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brazilian reais to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BRL
|4,558.06000 VND
|5 BRL
|22,790.30000 VND
|10 BRL
|45,580.60000 VND
|20 BRL
|91,161.20000 VND
|50 BRL
|227,903.00000 VND
|100 BRL
|455,806.00000 VND
|250 BRL
|1,139,515.00000 VND
|500 BRL
|2,279,030.00000 VND
|1000 BRL
|4,558,060.00000 VND
|2000 BRL
|9,116,120.00000 VND
|5000 BRL
|22,790,300.00000 VND
|10000 BRL
|45,580,600.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brazilian Real
|1000 VND
|0.21939 BRL
|2000 VND
|0.43878 BRL
|5000 VND
|1.09696 BRL
|10000 VND
|2.19391 BRL
|20000 VND
|4.38782 BRL
|50000 VND
|10.96955 BRL
|100000 VND
|21.93910 BRL
|200000 VND
|43.87820 BRL
|500000 VND
|109.69550 BRL
|1000000 VND
|219.39100 BRL
|2000000 VND
|438.78200 BRL
|5000000 VND
|1,096.95500 BRL