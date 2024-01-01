1 thousand Brazilian reais to Panamanian balboas

Convert BRL to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
181.53 pab

R$1.000 BRL = B/.0.1815 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18430.1960
Low0.17390.1739
Average0.17890.1847
Change-1.26%-6.46%
1 BRL to PAB stats

The performance of BRL to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1843 and a 30 day low of 0.1739. This means the 30 day average was 0.1789. The change for BRL to PAB was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1960 and a 90 day low of 0.1739. This means the 90 day average was 0.1847. The change for BRL to PAB was -6.46.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

How to convert Brazilian reais to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Panamanian Balboa
1 BRL0.18153 PAB
5 BRL0.90766 PAB
10 BRL1.81531 PAB
20 BRL3.63062 PAB
50 BRL9.07655 PAB
100 BRL18.15310 PAB
250 BRL45.38275 PAB
500 BRL90.76550 PAB
1000 BRL181.53100 PAB
2000 BRL363.06200 PAB
5000 BRL907.65500 PAB
10000 BRL1,815.31000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Brazilian Real
1 PAB5.50870 BRL
5 PAB27.54350 BRL
10 PAB55.08700 BRL
20 PAB110.17400 BRL
50 PAB275.43500 BRL
100 PAB550.87000 BRL
250 PAB1,377.17500 BRL
500 PAB2,754.35000 BRL
1000 PAB5,508.70000 BRL
2000 PAB11,017.40000 BRL
5000 PAB27,543.50000 BRL
10000 PAB55,087.00000 BRL