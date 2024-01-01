20 Brazilian reais to Mozambican meticals

Convert BRL to MZN at the real exchange rate

20 brl
230.90 mzn

R$1.000 BRL = MT11.54 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.738212.4766
Low11.106811.1068
Average11.410411.7692
Change-1.42%-6.82%
1 BRL to MZN stats

The performance of BRL to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.7382 and a 30 day low of 11.1068. This means the 30 day average was 11.4104. The change for BRL to MZN was -1.42.

The performance of BRL to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.4766 and a 90 day low of 11.1068. This means the 90 day average was 11.7692. The change for BRL to MZN was -6.82.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mozambican Metical
1 BRL11.54490 MZN
5 BRL57.72450 MZN
10 BRL115.44900 MZN
20 BRL230.89800 MZN
50 BRL577.24500 MZN
100 BRL1,154.49000 MZN
250 BRL2,886.22500 MZN
500 BRL5,772.45000 MZN
1000 BRL11,544.90000 MZN
2000 BRL23,089.80000 MZN
5000 BRL57,724.50000 MZN
10000 BRL115,449.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Brazilian Real
1 MZN0.08662 BRL
5 MZN0.43309 BRL
10 MZN0.86618 BRL
20 MZN1.73237 BRL
50 MZN4.33092 BRL
100 MZN8.66183 BRL
250 MZN21.65457 BRL
500 MZN43.30915 BRL
1000 MZN86.61830 BRL
2000 MZN173.23660 BRL
5000 MZN433.09150 BRL
10000 MZN866.18300 BRL