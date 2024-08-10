10 thousand Brazilian reais to South Korean wons

Convert BRL to KRW at the real exchange rate

10,000 brl
2,477,990 krw

R$1.000 BRL = ₩247.8 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High254.9720266.7030
Low237.0350237.0350
Average246.4907254.2389
Change-1.77%-6.83%
View full history

1 BRL to KRW stats

The performance of BRL to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 254.9720 and a 30 day low of 237.0350. This means the 30 day average was 246.4907. The change for BRL to KRW was -1.77.

The performance of BRL to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 266.7030 and a 90 day low of 237.0350. This means the 90 day average was 254.2389. The change for BRL to KRW was -6.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / South Korean Won
1 BRL247.79900 KRW
5 BRL1,238.99500 KRW
10 BRL2,477.99000 KRW
20 BRL4,955.98000 KRW
50 BRL12,389.95000 KRW
100 BRL24,779.90000 KRW
250 BRL61,949.75000 KRW
500 BRL123,899.50000 KRW
1000 BRL247,799.00000 KRW
2000 BRL495,598.00000 KRW
5000 BRL1,238,995.00000 KRW
10000 BRL2,477,990.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Brazilian Real
1 KRW0.00404 BRL
5 KRW0.02018 BRL
10 KRW0.04036 BRL
20 KRW0.08071 BRL
50 KRW0.20178 BRL
100 KRW0.40355 BRL
250 KRW1.00888 BRL
500 KRW2.01777 BRL
1000 KRW4.03553 BRL
2000 KRW8.07106 BRL
5000 KRW20.17765 BRL
10000 KRW40.35530 BRL
20000 KRW80.71060 BRL
30000 KRW121.06590 BRL
40000 KRW161.42120 BRL
50000 KRW201.77650 BRL